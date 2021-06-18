Aspen Skiers Advance in 3A Soccer Playoffs in Dominant Fashion

MANITOU SPRINGS—The Aspen Skiers, seeded 15th in the 3A state tournament, defeated the number 2 team in the state, the Maintou Springs Mustangs, 5 to 1. How shocking is this? Manitou Springs had only surrendered ONE goal all season long. Jennifer Ellis and Zea Anderson scored first half goals to lead the Skiers’ attack and put pressure on the shell-shocked Mustangs in the second half. With incredible win, Aspen will battle number 10 Colorado Academy in a quarterfinal match tomorrow night in Denver at 7 o’clock.

