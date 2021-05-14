Avalanche Clinch Top Seed

DENVER (AP) – Tyson Jost scored two of Colorado’s five second-period goals as the Avalanche clinched the West Division and the top overall seed in the NHL playoffs with a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Joonas Donskoi and Andre Burakovsky also scored in the pivotal period. Backup Jonas Johansson made 21 saves to help the Avalanche finish 7-1 against the Kings this season. Colorado and Vegas both finished with 82 points, but the Avs earned the division crown and the Presidents’ Trophy due to more regulation wins. Sean Walker scored for the Kings. Troy Grosenick stopped 38 shots.

Like this: Like Loading...