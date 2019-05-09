Avalanche Fall in Game 7, after a Great Season

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Captain Joe Pavelski made a triumphant return from a gruesome head injury by posting a goal and an assist in the first period that sent the San Jose Sharks into the Western Conference final with a 3-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7. Joonas Donskoi ended a 39-game goal drought, Martin Jones made 14 of his 27 saves in the third period and the Sharks capitalized on a favorable replay review that negated a potential game-tying goal by Colorado in the second period.

