DALLAS (AP) – Alexander Radulov recorded his first career hat trick in his return after missing the previous game for disciplinary reasons as the Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-0. Ben Bishop stopped 31 shots for his second consecutive shutout, the first time in his 11 NHL seasons with back-to-back shutouts. Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist for the Stars, who are the first wild card in the Western Conference.

