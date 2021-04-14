Avalanche in a “Win Now” Mentality

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic is embracing a win-now mentality with big contract decisions looming. It’s the reason Sakic chose to make a strong push with several deals at the trade deadline in order to bolster his NHL-leading team. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer and captain Gabriel Landeskog are scheduled to become free agents after this season, while defenseman Cale Makar will be a restricted free agent. At the moment, Sakic is locked in on the playoffs and not contract decisions. He says his group is focused on trying to win the Stanley Cup. The last time Colorado hoisted the Cup was in 2001 when the team had a forward named Sakic.

