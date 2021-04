ST. LOUIS (AP) – David Perron had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 . Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, and Robert Thomas also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 30 saves as St. Louis won its second straight game against the Avalanche. Colorado won the season series 5-3. Nathan MacKinnon scored for Colorado and Jonas Johansson had 16 saves. The Avalanche remain four points behind West Division-leading Vegas. Colorado has played one less game.

