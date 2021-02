DENVER (AP) – The banged-up Colorado Avalanche have returned to practice after being shut down for a week due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols. Coach Jared Bednar says the team showed a little rust. But a side benefit of the time off was that it gave several players a chance to heal without missing many games. Nathan MacKinnon, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Devon Toews returned to the ice and may soon be back in the lineup. The Avalanche are scheduled to play in Vegas on Sunday and Tuesday.

