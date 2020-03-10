Avalanche Return Home after Losing to the Kings

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Mikey Anderson scored his first career goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 for their sixth straight win. Austin Wagner and Alex Iafallo also scored for the Kings, who are on their longest winning streak of the season. Los Angeles is 7-1-1 in its past nine home games, including five straight wins. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon did not return after sustaining a lower-body injury in the second period. The Avalanche host the NY Rangers tomorrow night.

Like this: Like Loading...