DENVER (AP) – Colorado Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen has been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols list. He joins two other players on the list: goaltender Phillip Grubauer and winger Joonis Donskoi. The Avalanche have been shut down since last week because of three players on the COVID-19 list. Rookie defenseman Bo Byram came off the COVID-19 list Monday. The Avs are tentatively scheduled to return to action Thursday night at St. Louis.

