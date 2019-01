DENVER (AP) – The Colorado Avalanche will host an outdoor game at the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2020. This will mark the second outdoor game hosted by the Avalanche, who played the Detroit Red Wings at Denver’s Coors Field in 2016. It’s also the second outdoor game played at a military academy following the Capitals-Maple Leafs game at the U.S. Naval Academy in March 2018.

