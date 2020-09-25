Blake Bortles Joins the Banged Up Broncos

ENGLEWOOD (AP) – The Denver Broncos have officially signed quarterback Blake Bortles and the seventh-year veteran joined them at practice. The Broncos signed Bortles after starter Drew Lock suffered an injury to his throwing shoulder. Lock is expected to miss a month or so. Jeff Driskel will get the start Sunday when the Broncos host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Practice squad QB Brett Rypien is expected to serve as Driskel’s backup. The Broncos also placed four players on injured reserve led by wide receiver Courtland Sutton.

Like this: Like Loading...