Broncos Agree to Terms With Jerry Jeudy

Posted on July 24, 2020 by Gabe Chenoweth

UNDATED (AP) – The Denver Broncos have agreed to terms with their first-round draft pick Jerry Jeudy. The receiver from the University of Alabama was the 15th pick in the NFL draft in April. Jeudy is also the first Crimson Tide player ever selected by Broncos general manager John Elway, who has been in charge of Denver’s football operations for a decade. The Broncos plan to line up Jeudy opposite rising star Courtland Sutton and fellow rookie KJ Hamler to give second-year quarterback Drew Lock an upgraded receiving corps. Jeudy’s four-year deal is worth more than $15 million.

About Gabe Chenoweth

General Manager, KMTS-FM
