ENGLEWOOD (AP) – Denver Broncos general manager John Elway’s trade for Joe Flacco in the offseason sets him up to capitalize once again on a draft deep with defensive playmakers. The Broncos own the 10th overall pick and although there’s speculation Elway will draft a quarterback, it’s unlikely the prototype he likes will be available when the Broncos are on the clock. Elway will likely draft a QB in the subsequent rounds.

Like this: Like Loading...