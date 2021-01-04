Broncos Fall To Raiders in the Last Few Seconds of the Last Game of the Season

DENVER (AP) – The Las Vegas Raiders rallied to beat the Denver Broncos 32-31 on Darren Waller’s 2-point conversion catch with 27 seconds left. Josh Jacobs’ 1-yard TD run had brought the Raiders within a point. The Raiders won despite committing four turnovers to a Broncos team that had managed just a dozen takeaways coming into the game. The Raiders finished 8-8 and snapped a nine-game losing streak in season finales. The Broncos finished 5-11 and have now missed the playoffs five consecutive years.

Like this: Like Loading...