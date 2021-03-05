Broncos GM Wants More Information on Von Miller Investigation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Denver Broncos new general manager George Paton says he wants Von Miller to stay with the team but he wants to hear more about an unspecified criminal investigation into Miller before a decision is made. The Broncos and Miller are awaiting a decision from the district attorney in the 18th Judicial District in suburban Denver following an unspecified investigation of Miller by the Parker police department in January. The Broncos don’t have much time to make up their minds. They have to exercise his 2021 option by March 16 which would guarantee $7 million of his salary.

