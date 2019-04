ENGLEWOOD (AP) – Denver Broncos general manager John Elway isn’t tipping his hand when it comes to quarterbacks in this week’s NFL draft. But Elway had plenty to stay about star cornerback Chris Harris, who is skipping the team’s offseason program. Elway says it’s voluntary so he’s not mad about his absence but he stressed that while he’ll address Harris’ contract after the draft he’s not committing himself to giving Harris what he wants.

