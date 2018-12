CINCINNATI (AP) – Rookie Phillip Lindsay ran for a career-high 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Denver Broncos adapted to a windy afternoon and got their third straight victory, 24-10 over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Broncos have emerged from their bye week and knocked off the Chargers, the Steelers and the Bengals to stay in contention in December.

Like this: Like Loading...