Broncos & Patriots Game Rescheduled to Monday Night

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) – For the second straight week, the Patriots are heading into a game after having their preparations disrupted by a teammate testing positive for the coronavirus. Cam Newton tested positive prior to last week’s matchup with Kansas City and missed the game. This week cornerback Stephon Gilmore joined him on the reserve/COVID-19 list following his own positive test. The status for both players this week is unclear as New England tries to extend a four-game home win streak over the visiting Broncos. Denver hasn’t won in New England since 2006. The game was postponed from Sunday to Monday. Kickoff is set for 3 pm with pregame coverage on KMTS beginning at 1.

