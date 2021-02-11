Broncos Release Veteran Corner

DENVER (AP) – A person familiar with the situation says the Denver Broncos have released cornerback A.J. Bouye after one tumultuous season. Bouye’s injury-riddled season in Denver was cut short when he received a six-game suspension in December for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. His suspension still includes two games next season. The 29-year-old Bouye was plagued by injuries before the suspension. He missed four games with a shoulder injury and another with a concussion, plus parts of two other games when he got hurt. Bouye finished the season with 23 tackles.

