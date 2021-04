ENGLEWOOD (AP) – Members of the Denver Broncos, Seattle Seahawks and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers have become the first to say they won’t participate in their team’s in-person voluntary offseason programs. The NFL Players Association is calling for a second straight year of virtual offseason programs because of the coronavirus pandemic. Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a memo Tuesday saying COVID-19 protocols can start to be eased as more and more players get vaccinated.

Like this: Like Loading...