Broncos Sign Offensive Tackle Demar Dotson

ENGLEWOOD(AP) – The Denver Broncos have added 12th-year offensive tackle Demar Dotson to their roster following Ja’Wuan James’ decision to sit out the 2020 season over coronavirus concerns. Elijah Wilksinson is expected to get most of the snaps at right tackle just as he did a year ago when James played just 63 snaps after signing a big contract that included $32 million in guaranteed money. In Dotson, the Broncos are adding a tackle who has started 106 games in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 34-year-old pro has 130 games of NFL experience that includes 101 starts at right tackle.

