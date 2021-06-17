Broncos Start The Off Season with a Full Backfield

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Running back Melvin Gordon looks buffer and happier going into his second season in Denver. The former Chargers running back also has a new look as he cut his famous dreadlocks much to the chagrin of his father. Gordon says he dad warned him he would “lose the power of Flash” if he cut his long hair. But Gordon laughed at that notion and says he now can fit into a large helmet instead of an extra large. Gordon is joined by two newcomers in the Broncos backfield in 2021: rookie Javonte Williams and free agent Mike Boone.

