Broncos Take Cornerback in First Round of Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Denver Broncos bypassed quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones to select Alabama cornerback Pat Surtain II in the first round of the NFL draft. The surprising move comes one day after new general manager George Paton acquired veteran quarterback Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick this weekend. Surtain is the second consecutive Alabama alum selected in the first round by the Broncos, who drafted wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th overall pick last year.

Like this: Like Loading...