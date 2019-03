WASHINGTON (AP) – The Washington Redskins are acquiring quarterback Case Keenum from the Denver Broncos for a swap of 2020 draft picks. The parameters of the pending deal include a reworking of Keenum’s contract, with the Broncos paying him a $500,000 restructuring bonus and picking up half of the $7 million he was guaranteed in 2019. The Redskins would also get a seventh-round pick and send a sixth-rounder to the Broncos.

