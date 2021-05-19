Broncos Waive Hamilton & James After Getting Injured in two Separate Incidences Away from Team Facilities, Several Days Apart

ENGLEWOOD. (AP) – The Denver Broncos have waived DaeSean Hamilton. The fourth-year receiver suffered a serious knee injury while working out away from the team’s facilities. Hamilton is the second Broncos veteran to get injured while boycotting the team’s voluntary offseason program. Tackle Ja’Wuan James sustained an Achilles injury and the Broncos cut him last week. The Broncos aren’t obligated to pay either James or Hamilton their 2021 salaries because they were working out away from the team facility when they got hurt.

