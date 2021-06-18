Broncos Wrap Up the First Mandatory Mini Camp with a “Field Trip” Day.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – The Denver Broncos’ quarterback competition went on an early summer hiatus when coach Vic Fangio canceled the third day of mandatory minicamp for a field day instead. Teddy Bridgewater says he and Drew Lock will get together with some of the Broncos’ receivers in south Florida between now and the start of training camp in late July to continue working on their rhythm and timing. They’ll return July 28 to begin their quarterback competition in earnest. Fangio says it’s way too soon to make any conclusions about who’s better suited to guide the Broncos offense in 2021.

