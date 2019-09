ENGLEWOOD (AP) – Broncos coach Vic Fangio says cornerback Bryce Callahan will miss between four and six weeks after having a procedure done on his bothersome left foot. Callahan signed a three-year, $21 million deal with Denver in the offseason. He missed most of camp and the first three games after his surgically repaired left foot got stepped on in July, and Fangio says placing the fifth-year defensive back on injured reserve is a possibility.

Like this: Like Loading...