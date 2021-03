BREAKING: The Colorado High School Activities Association has decided to postpone all Great 8 basketball playoff games scheduled for Saturday, March 13th to Monday, March 15th. Semifinal games will be played on Wednesday, March 17th.

Commissioner Bert Borgmann says the games were postponed due to anticipated snowfall.

Borgmann says it’s possible that the Great 8 games will be postponed further. If that happens, the semifinal contests will still be played on Wednesday.

