ENGLEWOOD (AP) – Rising Denver Broncos star Bradley Chubb isn’t down in the dumps over his season-ending knee injury. The second-year linebacker is so upbeat that he swears he actually welcomes the torn ACL because he knows it will help make him a better player and person. Chubb says he tore the same ligament in the same knee seven years earlier and it helped make him a college star and the top defender selected in the 2018 draft.

