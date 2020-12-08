Coach Malone Shows Highlights of New Nuggets to Existing Team

(AP) – To help the returning Denver Nuggets learn about their new teammates, coach Michael Malone started Sunday’s first group practice of the season with a video that showed highlight-reel plays from the seven additions to the roster. Malone saved Facundo Campazzo’s clips for last. And Nuggets center Nikola Jokic began cursing out his coach moments later. The reason: Jokic had already seen what the 5-foot-10 Campazzo can do at his best. And now they’re teammates on a Denver team that is trying to find ways to win an NBA title.

Like this: Like Loading...