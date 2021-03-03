Top 25 Rankings:

(AP) – Michigan finally broke the stranglehold of Gonzaga and Baylor atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, taking advantage of the Bears’ loss at Kansas to leap into the No. 2 spot behind the Bulldogs. Illinois climbed one spot to fourth and Iowa gave the Big Ten three teams in the top five. West Virginia continued its steady climb, up four spots to No. 6 after its third straight win. Ohio State fell three spots to seventh after losing to the Hawkeyes. Alabama, Houston and Villanova rounded out the top 10. Oklahoma State, Purdue and Colorado joined the poll while Southern California, Tennessee and Missouri dropped out.

CSU Dominates Air Force:

FORT COLLINS (AP) – David Roddy had 22 points and 12 rebounds as Colorado State easily defeated Air Force 74-44. Chris Joyce led the Falcons with 10 points.

DU Looking for a New Head Coach:

DENVER (AP) – The University of Denver is parting ways with basketball coach Rodney Billups after five seasons. Billups finished 48-94 at the school where he once was a standout player. The Pioneers were 2-19 overall this season and 1-13 in Summit League play. Denver didn’t qualify for the conference tournament in two of the last three seasons. The Pioneers will conduct a national search to replace Billups. He’s the younger brother of longtime NBA player and current Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups.

