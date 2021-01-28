College Basketball: CU Tops WSU

BOULDER (AP) – McKinley Wright IV scored 10 of his 16 points in the final eight-plus minutes, Jeriah Horne hit 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 15 points, and Colorado held on for a 70-58 win over Washington State. Wright made 11 of 11 from the free-throw line and finished with seven assists. The Cougars (9-6, 2-6) went scoreless for nearly six minutes as Colorado scored 20 consecutive points – including seven by Horne – to take a 29-11 lead with eight minutes left in the first half. Noah Williams had 15 points for the Cougars. WSU, who played without senior Isaac Bonton – the team’s leader in scoring (18.0), assists (3.8) and steals (2.0) due to illness – have lost six games in a row.

