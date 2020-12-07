Colorado High School Sports Delayed Again by COVID

DENVER—The high school sports season in Colorado has once again been infected by the coronavirus. Today, the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) banned indoor group sports for the time being. This means, Season B, which included girl’s and boy’s basketball, skiing, wrestling, ice hockey, and girl’s swimming and diving won’t begin competing until February 1st, if it’s deemed safe to do so. The season would run until March 20th. Practices for the seven-week long Season B cannot begin until January 25th. Season C, which includes football, and girl’s golf can begin practice on March 4th with the competition going from March 15th to May 15th. The delay stretches out the scholastic sports season until June 26th for baseball, track and field, girl’s soccer, girl’s tennis, and boy’s swimming and diving. CHSAA and state health officials will meet again in mid-January to reassess the situation and consider possible variances for Season B.

Like this: Like Loading...