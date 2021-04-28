Colorado Rockies Make a Change at the Top

DENVER (AP) – Jeff Bridich is stepping down as general manager of the Colorado Rockies. The mutual agreement between Bridich and the team ends a tenure that included two playoff appearances and a falling out with Nolan Arenado that ultimately led to the All-Star third baseman’s trade. Bridich was in his seventh season as GM. The team will appoint an interim general manager for the rest of the season before launching a search following the postseason. The Rockies also appointed Greg Feasel as the team president in addition to his role of being in charge of the club’s business operations.

