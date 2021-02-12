Colorado Tops Stanford in a Low Scoring Game

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) – McKinley Wright scored 14 points with nine rebounds and nine assists and Colorado held Stanford to a season low in scoring, beating the Cardinal 69-51. Eli Parquet added 10 points for the Buffaloes while four other players added at least eight. Oscar da Silva poured in a game-high 22 points with three blocked shots for Stanford. It was da Silva’s third straight 20-point game, and he was the only Cardinal in double figures. Spencer Jones added eight points for Stanford, which had previously scored a low of 56 points at Oregon on Jan. 2.

