Colorado & USC Face off in the Marquee PAC-12 Game this Week

(AP) – No. 19 USC faces Colorado in the marquee game in the Pac-12 Conference this week. The conference race got a little tighter following the Trojans’ home loss to Arizona last week. USC leads the conference race at 13-3, but is just a half-game ahead of rival UCLA. Colorado won the first meeting against USC 72-62 at the Galen Center on Dec. 31 and has won five straight in the series. On the women’s side, No. 4 Stanford hosts rival California after clinching its first regular-season title since 2014 last week.

