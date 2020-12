At 20 years old Colton Fritlan wants to be the best bull rider who ever lived. He’s coming off a very successful week at the National Finals Rodeo in Texas where he took third place and was named the average champion for bull riding consistency. He says bull riding is in his blood it’s a long-standing family tradition.

Listen here:

http://www.kmtsaudio.com/audio/sports/misc/Colton_Fritzlan_at_NFR_-_12-16-2020.mp3

