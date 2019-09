ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Chicago’s game at Denver this weekend is more than a reunion for the Bears and their ex-defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, now head coach of the Broncos. It’s also Danny Trevathan’s return to Denver, where he helped the Broncos win a Super Bowl. It’s also a chance for Todd Davis to show Trevathan how much he learned from him.

Like this: Like Loading...