CU Begins Football Practice

BOULDER (AP) – The Colorado Buffaloes have received approval from health officials to begin football practice. New head coach Karl Dorrell and his team kick off fall camp Friday. The Pac-12 voted last month to resume the season after postponing it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the men’s and women’s basketball teams are allowed to resume practices on a limited basis until the preseason begins Oct. 14.

