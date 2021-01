LOS ANGELES (AP) – Ninth-ranked UCLA will not play Colorado this afternoon because the Bruins do not have enough healthy players. Coach Cori Close says the Bruins will not meet the Pac-12 Conference’s minimum of seven healthy scholarship players ahead of the game. UCLA is hoping to reschedule the game for later in the season. The Bruins have had a limited roster all season, suiting only eight players.

