Demons Look to Upset the Undefeated Huskies Tonight at Stubler Memorial Field

The Glenwood Demons are looking for an upset of the undefeated Battle Mountain Huskies tonight at Stubler Memorial Field. With an 8 and 0 record, the Western Slope’s 1st place team comes into Glenwood with 39 goals scored and a paltry 5 goals surrendered. The Demons, with a 7-0-1 record, have tallied 17 goals through eight contests while giving up only 2 goals all season. The game kicks off tonight at 6. In other local soccer action, the Grand Valley Cardinals play at Caprock Academy today at 4 while Aspen plays at Basalt.

