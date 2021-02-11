Denver Breaks Losing Streak in a Big Way

DENVER (AP) – Paul Millsap scored a season-high 22 points on his 36th birthday, Michael Porter Jr. added 19 and the Denver Nuggets routed the Cleveland Cavaliers 133-95 to snap a three-game skid. The Nuggets opened a 23-point lead in the first half, saw it increase to 34 in the third and coasted from there as Nikola Jokic and his fellow starters got the fourth quarter off. Jokic finished with 12 points and 12 assists. It was the fifth straight loss for the Cavaliers. Jarrett Allen had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland.

Like this: Like Loading...