GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) – Paxton Lynch made his case for backup quarterback – or at least staying on the Denver roster – with a near-perfect second half that led the Broncos to a 21-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals in the teams’ preseason finale. Lynch completed 14 of 15 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns and was not intercepted. Chad Kelly, who seemed to have a tenuous hold on the backup job entering the game, played the first half, going 12 of 19 for 126 yards.

