Denver Broncos Host the Seattle Seahowks

ENGLEWOOD (AP) – Von Miller and Russell Wilson are big fans of one another. But the two stars aren’t exactly thrilled about facing each other in the season opener this weekend. Wilson leads the Seattle Seahawks into Denver to face Miller and the Broncos’ improved pass rush. Catch the Broncos season opener this Sunday from Mile High Stadium on KMTS with countdown to kickoff beginning at 12:30.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) – Brandon Marshall will be playing his first game with the Seattle Seahawks in Denver, the place where he originally became a star. But he’s a different player than he was then. This isn’t the spry Marshall who became one of the top receivers in the league while in Denver and Miami. This version of Marshall is 34 years old and coming off a major ankle injury and toe surgery. The test of what Marshall has left begins Sunday.

