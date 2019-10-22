Denver Broncos Trade Sanders

ENGLEWOOD (AP) – The Denver Broncos have traded veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers. The Broncos sent a fifth-round pick in next year’s draft along with Sanders to the 49ers for third- and fourth-round picks in 2020. Sanders caught 30 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns this season as he made a successful comeback from a torn left Achilles tendon and tight-rope surgery on his right ankle. The Broncos (2-5) became sellers ahead of the league’s trade deadline for the second straight season after their 30-6 blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last week. Last year, the Broncos traded veteran receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Texans.

