JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) – Calais Campbell believes he should have scored in Denver in 2014. But the defensive lineman ended up getting arm-tackled at the 5-yard line by Peyton Manning. It was a trip Campbell will never forget. The gaffe still bothers him to this day. It’s especially painful this week as Campbell and the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to play at the Broncos on Sunday. It will be Campbell’s first game in his hometown since that not-so-ideal interception return five years ago.

Like this: Like Loading...