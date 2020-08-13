Diamondbacks Complete Series Sweep of the Rockies

DENVER (AP) – Starling Marte homered and drove in four runs as the Arizona Diamondbacks battered the Colorado Rockies 13-7 in a Coors Field slugfest featuring 34 hits, but none by blistering Charlie Blackmon. The Rockies star began the game batting an astonishing .500. He went 0 for 4, ending his hitting streak at 15 games, and his average dipped to .472. Blackmon was on deck when Trevor Story, who doubled twice and singled, grounded into a game-ending double play. Nolan Arenado homered twice and doubled for the Rockies.

