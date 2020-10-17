Drew Lock Expected to Play Tomorrow

ENGLEWOOD (AP) – Quarterback Drew Lock is expected to return to action Sunday for the Denver Broncos’ twice-delayed game at New England. Lock has been out since spraining his right shoulder on a sack at Pittsburgh in the second week of the season. Lock says he spent the last few weeks studying quarterbacks to learn how to skirt the pass rush and the types of injuries that have sidelined him two straight seasons. He promises to incorporate what he’s learned into his game so that he can stay off the sideline.

Like this: Like Loading...