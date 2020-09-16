Fangio Blames Himself for Broncos’ Loss Monday Night

DENVER (AP) – The Denver Broncos have surrendered the lead inside of 30 seconds a half dozen times in Vic Fangio’s 17 games as their head coach. The latest one resulted in a gut-wrenching loss to the Tennessee Titans and Fangio said Tuesday he blew it by not calling a timeout in the final minute and allowing too much time to run off the clock. That left Drew Lock without enough time to drive the Broncos’ young offense into field-goal range for Brandon McManus. Fangio says the blame is all his. But there’s plenty of other reasons the Broncos lost their opener.

Like this: Like Loading...