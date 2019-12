ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) – Broncos coach Vic Fangio likes what he has seen out of rookie quarterback Drew Lock through four games. Lock’s confidence permeates throughout the locker room and his talent is starting to surface. He’s 3-1 as a starter and given a glimpse of what could be in store down the road. Fangio wants to see Lock take it to another level this weekend in the regular season finale against the Oakland Raiders.

